Major League Baseball is loaded with exciting young talent and nobody has enjoyed more breakout success this season than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of MLB Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. was once the consensus top prospect in baseball but his offense came around slower than some expected in 2019 and 2020. However, now he looks like one of the biggest offensive forces in the game, slashing .346/.451/.697 with 22 home runs and 56 RBIs to lead the AL in all of those aforementioned categories, and he's become a fixture in MLB DFS lineups.

However, with his MLB daily Fantasy pricing ballooning to $5,700 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel entering Tuesday night's matchup with the Yankees, are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Reds first baseman Joey Votto is on a five-game hitting streak where he has three home runs and 11 RBIs. He's $1,200 cheaper on DraftKings and $1,700 cheaper on FanDuel for Tuesday's action.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Monday, McClure recommended Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez as one of his top options on both sites. The result: Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs, producing nearly 20 points on FanDuel and returning over 5x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 15, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Indians outfielder Eddie Rosario at $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. The long-time Twins outfielder was brought in to provide power from the left side of the plate after hitting 119 home runs in six seasons with Minnesota.

Unfortunately, he hasn't quite found his rhythm offensively in Cleveland, slashing .247/.295/.352 with just four home runs. But he has still managed to come through as a run producer with 35 RBIs so far this season and he has been hitting the ball hard of late. His last four batted balls have all come off that bat going at least 93.4 mph. If he continues to generate hard contact it's only a matter of time before the left-handed slugger drives the ball out of the ballpark regularly.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. The 22-year-old has very quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in the game and he enters Tuesday leading the National League in home runs (19), stolen bases (13) and slugging percentage (.639).

Of the last 12 balls that Tatis has put into play, nine have left the barrel traveling at least 98.0 mph, and he's currently generating barrels on an absurd 20.5 percent of batted balls. He also sports a hard-hit contact rate of 54.3 percent. With improving plate patience, Tatis has the potential to put up monsters numbers on any given night, and he's an especially good play on Tuesday against Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who Tatis is 3-for-7 with a home run against lifetime.

