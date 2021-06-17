The Shohei Ohtani show continues in Los Angeles on Thursday, as the dynamic, dual-threat 26-year-old Angels star takes his turn on the mound as part of the 10-game MLB DFS slate. Ohtani is 2-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 68 strikeouts as a starting pitcher in 2021, but has also dominated at the plate this season. One of the more popular MLB DFS picks, Ohtani leads the Angels with 19 home runs and 47 RBIs heading into Thursday's 9:38 p.m. ET matchup against the visiting Detroit Tigers.

At $8,100 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel, Ohtani is a pricey anchor for Thursday's MLB DFS strategy. Is Ohtani a smart pick against the struggling Tigers, and what positional players should you roster? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Kershaw struck out nine over six innings, producing over 22 points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Thursday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 17, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. Acuna is hitting .292 with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs this season. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Acuna has been a beast at Truist Park this season, smacking 13 of his homers and driving in 28 of his runs at home. Acuna has also crushed right-handers like Cardinals starter John Gant in 2021, homering 14 times, adding 12 doubles and scoring 41 times. That screams mismatch to McClure, who recommends Acuna on Thursday in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe at $4,700 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Lowe is hitting .200 with 12 home runs and 30 RBIs in 2021. Lowe doubled Wednesday against the White Sox.

Lowe's batting average may be right at the Mendoza line, but he is still plenty productive. The 26-year-old Lowe is projected to homer 28 times and double 19 more with 70 RBIs and 82 runs scored -- all career highs. Lowe has doubled twice and homered twice with five RBIs in the last six games. Lowe also feasts off right-handers like Seattle starter Justin Dunn, slugging .469 with a .830 OPS against righties in 2021.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 17, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.