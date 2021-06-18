All 30 Major League Baseball teams hit the diamond Friday evening, giving MLB DFS owners a 15-game MLB DFS slate from which to choose players. Among the potential MLB DFS picks to keep an eye on is Toronto DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is tied for the MLB lead with 22 homers and leads the bigs with 56 RBIs heading into a road game against the woeful Orioles. Keeping pace with Guerrero is Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who also has 22 home runs and has driven in 49 runs heading into a home game against the Reds.

Are daily Fantasy baseball players wise to anchor their MLB DFS lineups around either Guerrero or Tatis? And what pitchers carry a hot hand into favorable matchups to exploit in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on either DraftKings or FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Acuna went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, producing over 14 points on DraftKings and over 18 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 18, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Semien is hitting .290 with 16 home runs and 39 RBIs this season. Semien went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Semien has also contributed 13 doubles and a triple in 2021, and is projected to double 31 times, homer 39 times, drive in 94 runs and score 114 runs. That would dwarf any single-season effort the 30-year-old Semien has achieved in his previous stops either with the White Sox and Athletics. The Orioles have dropped eight straight, and are 8-18 against AL East teams -- which means McClure likes Semien to tee off on Baltimore in this matchup.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Semien with outfielder Randal Grichuk at $3,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Grichuk is hitting .264 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs this season. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Yankees.

Grichuk has performed away from Toronto's various homes in 2021, hitting seven of his home runs and piling up an OPS 70 points higher than he does when the Blue Jays bat last each inning. Grichuk is also slashing .313/.323/.594/.917 against left-handers like Baltimore's Friday starter Bruce Zimmermann.

