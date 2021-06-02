The 2021 MLB season continues on Wednesday with a number of mouthwatering matchups on the MLB DFS slate. Among the potential MLB DFS picks to consider is Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is third in the majors with .337 batting average and tied for first with 17 home runs heading into a 7:07 p.m. ET road matchup against the Miami Marlins. Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia might only be hitting .285, but he has swatted 16 home runs and driven in 41 runs heading into a 8:40 p.m. ET road test against the Colorado Rockies.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Blue Jays starting pitcher Robbie Ray as his top pitcher on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ray scattered six hits over six innings and struck out nine to produce over 28 points on DraftKings and 48 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 2, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,700 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings. Acuna continues to make MLB his personal home run derby, as he has 17 so far in 2021. Acuna also ranks third in the majors with a 1.035 OPS.

Acuna torched the Nationals again Tuesday, homering for the second straight day and adding a double in a 3-for-4 effort with two RBIs and four runs scored. That netted lucky MLB DFS owners who rostered him 42 points on DraftKings and more than 55 points on FanDuel. McClure doesn't see the Nationals solving the 23-year-old Acuna on Wednesday, sending Jon Lester (0-2, 4.91 ERA) against the slugger.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Donaldson is hitting .241 with five doubles and 20 RBIs this season. Donaldson doubled twice Monday against the Orioles.

Donaldson only has six hits in his last 22 at-bats, but three of them are doubles. Nine of Donaldson's 10 doubles this season have come off right-handers like Orioles starter Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.49 ERA). Donaldson is also the rare player who hits better away from home, sporting a batting average 134 points higher and an OPS 352 points higher away from Target Field.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 2, 2021

