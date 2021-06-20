Sunday means getaway day for Major League Baseball, with 15 of the 16 games on the MLB DFS slate kicking off with the sun still in the sky. The Cardinals and Braves play a doubleheader on Sunday, giving MLB DFS owners two opportunities to roster Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who has homered 18 times and driven in 43 runs so far in 2021. One of this season's better pitchers takes the mound in Kansas City, as Boston Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (7-3, 3.76 ERA) faces the host Royals.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure recommended Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Betts doubled in a run and scored two more runs, putting up 15 points on DraftKings and over 21 points on FanDuel in the process. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 20, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at $6,300 on DraftKings and $4,600 on FanDuel. Guerrero is hitting .337 with an MLB-best 23 home runs and an MLB-best 59 RBIs this season. That includes going 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored on Saturday against the Orioles.

There might not be a hotter hitter in baseball right now than Guerrero, who is hitting .381 in June with seven home runs and an insane 1.252 OPS. Guerrero's output Saturday was worth 25 points on DraftKings and almost 35 points on FanDuel. Look for Guerrero to dominate struggling Baltimore righty Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76 ERA) all day Sunday in your MLB DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes stacking Guerrero with Blue Jays shortstop Marcus Semien at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Semien is hitting .289 with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs this season. Semien exploded with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs scored on Saturday against the Orioles.

Baltimore's pitching staff has been ravaged all season, and Semien made them pay dearly on Saturday -- helping Toronto score six runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to storm back to a 10-7 victory. Semien is projected to belt 42 homers, double 31 times, drive in 99 runs and score 117 times in 2021. McClure knows that Harvey is 0-7 with a 12.00 ERA since May 7, which is one of the main reasons why he's recommending Semien as part of your MLB DFS strategy.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 20, 2021

