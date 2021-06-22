White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito had the worst ERA among qualified starters in the MLB in 2018, but an augmented delivery to accentuate a riding four-seam fastball and an elite changeup have both helped completely revitalized his career. Since that point, Giolito has a 3.53 ERA and 428 strikeouts over 330 2/3 innings, and he'll be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday night. Giolito and the White Sox will take on a Pirates offense that ranks last in the National League in runs scored and Giolito no-hit the Pirates the last time he faced them on Aug. 25, 2020.

However, Giolito is far from the only ace on the mound on Tuesday, with Gerrit Cole, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer and Zack Wheeler all expected to take the ball as well. So which upper-echelon starting pitcher has the best matchup on Tuesday, and which positional players can you slide into your MLB DFS lineups to afford elite pitching like that? Before locking in any MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure recommended Astros second baseman Jose Altuve as one of his top options on DraftKings. The result: Altuve went 1-for-2 and drew three walks, scoring twice on his way to putting up over 18 points on FanDuel to return over 4x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 22, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Yankees first baseman Luke Voit at $2,700 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. It's been a tough season for the Yankees slugger, as he's only played 12 games this season and has had two extended stays on the injured list, the most recent being a 23-day absence due to a right oblique strain.

Voit has a .530 OPS with one home run in 50 plate appearances so far this year, but his timing looked good in a recent rehab assignment where he hit .421 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs in five games. Voit led the American League with 22 home runs last season and he has 57 homers in 892 plate appearances his first three seasons in New York, so it's only a matter of time before that power shows up now that he's healthy.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year only played two games last season and he's having another strong offensive season with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs while slashing .308/.364/.520 through 59 games.

Alvarez has been especially hot the last two weeks, hitting safely in 13 of his last 14 games and posting a 1.081 OPS with three homers and 13 RBIs in the last 14 days. Now he'll take on Orioles right-hander Jorge Lopez, who has a 5.95 ERA and has allowed 13 home runs in 65 innings already this year.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 22, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.