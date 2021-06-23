With a number of intriguing matchups highlighting Wednesday's MLB DFS slate, there will be plenty of star-studded players to choose from. Among the potential MLB DFS picks to consider is Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers, who is 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA. Another pitcher to consider is Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer (7-5, 2.45 ERA), who has 119 strikeouts heading into a road contest against the San Diego Padres.

Are you wise to anchor your MLB DFS strategy around Rogers or Bauer? And what positional players should you choose in spending your cap space in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Yankees first baseman Luke Voit as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Voit tripled, homered and scored on his way to putting up 24 points on DraftKings and over 30 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 23, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Judge is hitting .283 with 15 home runs and 36 RBIs this season. That includes going 2-for-4 with a double on Tuesday against the Royals.

Judge is projected to swat 34 home runs, drive in 81 runs and score 88 times this season -- his best marks since 2017. Judge is also set to double 20 times in an attempt to keep the Yankees within range of the Red Sox and Rays in the AL East. Judge faces Royals lefty Danny Duffy on Wednesday, and he has dominated southpaws to the tune of a 71-point batting average jump and a slugging percentage 83 points higher.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Athletics designated hitter Mitch Moreland at $3,700 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel. Moreland is hitting .234 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season.

Moreland's value Wednesday comes as much from who he and the Athletics are facing. Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz is just 1-7 with a 5.59 ERA. Moreland has had success agianst Foltynewicz in the past, tripling against the right-hander last season. McClure sees Oakland getting to Foltynewicz early and often Wednesday, and likes Moreland's value in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 23, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.