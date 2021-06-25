Friday in Major League Baseball means a jumbo slate of games, as all 30 teams will be in action -- with the Phillies and Mets taking part in a doubleheader. That means the potential MLB DFS picks are plentiful, starting with Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, who is one off the MLB lead with 23 home runs and third with 54 RBIs heading into a road game at the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston third baseman Rafael Devers has also been productive in 2021, ranking second with 60 RBIs as the Red Sox take on the visiting Yankees.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hernandez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on his way to putting up 12 points on DraftKings and over 15 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 25, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,800 on FanDuel. Guerrero is hitting .338 with an MLB-best 24 home runs and an MLB-best 61 RBIs. Guerrero belted a solo homer Thursday against the Orioles.

Guerrero snapped a three-game homerless streak with his 24th blast of the season, as Toronto is trying to keep pace in the AL East. The second-generation star's batting average is third in the majors, and he is hitting a sizzling .377 with eight homers and 19 RBIs in June. Facing Orioles starter Matt Harvey (3-9, 7.80 ERA) looks like a potentially tasty experience for Guerrero, and McClure likes the slugger in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday also includes Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Carlson is hitting .268 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Carlson went 2-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Pirates.

The 22-year-old Carlson is excelling in his first full season in the majors, hitting 68 points higher with an OPS 138 points greater than his abbreviated 35-game campaign in 2020. Carlson has doubled twice and scored five runs in six games against the Pirates this season, and will be looking for more against Pittsburgh starter Will Crowe (0-4, 6.42 ERA).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 25, 2021

