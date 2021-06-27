Sunday means getaway day in Major League Baseball, with all 30 teams stocking the MLB DFS player pool. Among the stellar MLB DFS picks taking the field is Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who is 6-4 with a 2.19 ERA and 112 strikeouts heading into a road matchup against the Miami Marlins. Sunday's nightcap features Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who is 8-7 with a 3.43 ERA and 111 strikeouts, taking on the Cubs at Dodger Stadium.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure recommended Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Wood struck out eight and allowed just one earned run -- returning over 22 points on DraftKings and 37 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 27, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio at $4,400 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings. Biggio is hitting .221 with six home runs and 15 RBIs this season.

Biggio is a much stronger hitter against right-handers in 2021, hitting all six of his homers, notching 12 of his RBIs and slugging 93 points higher than against lefties. Biggio has seen success against Baltimore starter Jorge Lopez, gong 1-for-3 with an RBI against the right-hander earlier this season. Plus, Biggio has seen a surge in productivity in June, slashing .267/.389/.533/.922 in the month.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Sunday includes stacking Biggio with Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Semien is hitting .278 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. Semien doubled twice and scored twice on Saturday against the Orioles.

Semien's two doubles gave him 18 for the season, and he is projected to double 39 times and homer 39 times -- on par with his monster 2019 season. Semien's 3.6 WAR shows he is a valuable asset to Toronto, and his 14 points on DraftKings and over 18 points on FanDuel from Saturday are signals that he is a big-time performer. Semien has dominated the Orioles to the tune of two home runs, four doubles, six RBIs and seven runs scored in six games this season.

