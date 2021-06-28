As the Major League Baseball All-Star Break looms, several MLB DFS standouts and potential All-Stars will take the field as part of Monday's 11-game MLB DFS slate. The day's nightcap features arguably the best pitching matchup, as Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (8-2, 2.77 ERA) faces Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer (7-5 2.57 ERA) at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Astros outfielder Michael Brantley leads the majors with a .349 batting average heading into an 8:10 p.m. ET home matchup against the listless Orioles.

Do you anchor your MLB DFS pitching rotation around either DeSclafani or Bauer on Monday? And is Brantley a wise choice to include in your MLB DFS strategy against Baltimore? Before locking in any MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Biggio went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs -- returning 14 points on DraftKings and 19 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 28, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Red Sox second baseman Michael Chavis at $3,700 on FanDuel and $2,400 on DraftKings. Chavis is hitting .244 with one home run and two RBIs. Chavis went 1-for-4 with a run scored Saturday against the Yankees.

Chavis has only played 14 MLB games in 2021, and was called up Sunday from Triple-A Worchester to take the roster spot occupied by the injured Christian Arroyo (knee). Chavis has power potential, homering 18 times over 95 games in 2019. The 25-year-old utility player will likely lead off Monday for Boston when it takes on the visiting Kansas City Royals and lefty starter Danny Duffy as Chavis sports an OPS 332 points higher against southpaws than right-handers.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Sunday includes Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Alvarez is hitting .302 with 13 home runs and 49 RBIs. Alvarez belted a two-run homer Saturday against the Tigers.

Alvarez has homered four times and driven in 11 runs in his last six games, and has totaled six homers with 23 RBIs in June. Alvarez is excelling against right-handers like Baltimore starter Thomas Eshelman this season, homering nine times, driving in 27 runs and compiling a .908 OPS against righties. It's that kind of mismatch McClure thrives on, and he recommends Alvarez in all MLB DFS formats.

