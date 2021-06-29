We're just two weeks from the 2021 MLB All-Star Game and a couple of potential All-Stars will be on the mound tonight. The marquee matchup of Tuesday's MLB DFS slate features Kevin Gausman (8-1, 1.49 ERA) of the Giants taking on Walker Buehler (7-1, 2.51 ERA) of the Dodgers as just 2.5 games separate the teams in the NL West. Elsewhere, Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers will look to extend his team's wining streak to seven games as the Cubs visit Milwaukee.

Should you anchor your MLB DFS strategy on either Gausman or Buehler in what looks to be a close, competitive game? Or, perhaps there is a surging Brewers hitter who's been key to the team's winning streak that can form an MLB DFS stack alongside Woodruff? Before locking in any MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure recommended Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs -- returning 31 points on DraftKings and over 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 29, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $4,700 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings. Tatis has six hits over his last three games including four extra-base hits, as well as five RBI and four runs scored. Despite missing nine games due to injury, Tatis is the frontrunner for NL MVP as he leads the league in home runs (25), RBI (55) and stolen bases (16).

On Tuesday he will face Reds rookie Tony Santillan and Tatis has gone 1-for-2 with a double against the 24-year-old. The right-handed pitcher is the type of player that Tatis has feasted off all year as his OPS is 270 points higher against righties than lefties. Also, Tatis is hitting .444 against the Reds this season which is his highest batting average versus any National League team.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Tuesday includes rostering Yankees first baseman Luke Voit at $4,500 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Voit will face Angels lefty Andrew Heaney who was blasted for 10 hits and five earned runs in his last start.

Voit led the AL with 22 home runs in last year's pandemic-shortened season. He's off to a slow start this year but appears to have found his groove after being activated from the injured list last week. Voit has two home runs over the last week and doesn't have any competition at first base after the Yankees traded away Mike Ford recently. Also, Voit's exit velocity this season of 88.2 isn't far off last year's mark of 88.9 so his still-solid bat speed indicates he's due for a rebound.

