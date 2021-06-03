With 12 games on Thursday's slate, MLB DFS owners have plenty of decisions to make with their MLB DFS strategy. Do you splurge on Angels DH Shohei Ohtani, who has homered 15 times with 40 RBIs this season heading into a 9:38 p.m. ET home game against the Seattle Mariners? Perhaps you should anchor your pitching rotation around Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn, who is 6-1 with a 1.37 ERA entering an 8:10 p.m. ET home matchup against the Detroit Tigers?

Ohtani is priced at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel, while Lynn is going for $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea as his top pitcher on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Manaea scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout and struck out eight to produce over 41 points on DraftKings and 61 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 3, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco at $4,800 on FanDuel and $2,900 on DraftKings. Polanco is hitting .227 with five home runs and 22 RBIs. Polanco went 1-for-3 with an RBI double Wednesday against the Orioles.

Although Polanco's 2021 season has been pedestrian, there is a great reason McClure loves him Thursday. Polanco is dominating left-handers like Royals starter Kris Bubic, slashing .262/.309/.492/.801 against them this season. That screams mismatch, and at the relative price-point value, McClure recommends Polanco in all MLB DFS matchups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Wong is hitting .283 with four home runs and 15 RBIs this season. Wong enjoyed a rest day Wednesday after belting two home runs and driving in three runs Tuesday against the Tigers -- worth 30 MLB DFS points on DraftKings and over 40 points on FanDuel.

Wong has been on a tear in the last week, piling up two doubles, two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored in his last six games. Wong is projected to drive in 44 runs and score 71 runs in 2021. Wong has never faced Arizona right-hander Jon Duplantier, but he has doubled three times as many times against righties than southpaws this season.

