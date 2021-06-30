Another full MLB DFS slate is on tap Wednesday, with the best and brightest in the bigs making a push to excel before the All-Star break. There might not be a hotter player in MLB than Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who takes his turn on the mound against the host New York Yankees. Ohtani is 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA as a pitcher, and he's surged to the MLB lead with 28 home runs and is third with 63 RBIs.

Ohtani won't come cheap to MLB DFS owners on Wednesday, costing $8,700 on DraftKings and $9,500 on FanDuel. But Ohtani is facing a Yankees squad who's allowed him to hit three massive homers in the last two days. Is Ohtani worth the substantial investment, and what other players should you consider with your MLB DFS picks? Before locking in any MLB daily Fantasy picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Woodruff scattered four hits and allowed one run against eight strikeouts in six innings -- returning over 26 points on DraftKings and 49 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 30, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Padres outfielder Tommy Pham at $5,000 on FanDuel and $3,000 on DraftKings. Pham is hitting .263 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs. Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored Tuesday against the Reds.

Pham has enjoyed a hot week -- homering three times, scoring six runs and driving in five more in five games. The 33-year-old veteran also has dominated Cincinnati to the tune of two homers, four doubles, three RBIs and five runs scored in five games this season. And Pham has also dinged Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez, doubling twice off the right-hander in three career at-bats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Wednesday includes Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Semien is hitting .289 with 19 home runs and 50 RBIs in 2021. Semien went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs on Tuesday against the Mariners.

Semien has also enjoyed a monster week -- doubling six times, homering, driving in eight runs and scoring eight times in six games. The 30-year-old is maintaining a career slash line at .286/.350/.533/.883, and his 4.0 WAR is just a few ticks below his monster 2019 season with Oakland. Semien has touched Seattle starter Justus Sheffield for a home run and four walks in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 30, 2021

