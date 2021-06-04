Major League Baseball's weekend series begin on Friday's, and there are 15 games on the MLB DFS slate featuring all 30 teams. Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias aims to equal the MLB lead with his eighth victory of the season when Los Angeles travels to take on the Atlanta Braves at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Yankees and Red Sox renew the most bitter of rivalries in baseball on Friday, as Red Sox right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA) faces off against Yankees righty Michael King (0-2, 2.86 ERA) at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Should you anchor your MLB DFS pitching rotations around Urias, Eovaldi or King? And what position players should you consider for your MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Royals catcher Salvador Perez in his FanDuel core lineup. The result: Perez hit two solo homers to produce over 37 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 4, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $5,300 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. Betts is hitting .264 with five home runs and 20 RBIs this season. Betts went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

This is Betts' slowest start to a season since he hit .264 in 2017, though he smacked 24 homers, 46 doubles and drove in 102 RBIs that season with the Red Sox. With 17 doubles so far, Betts is already one away from doubling his 2020 total in six fewer games -- and is projected to finish with 49 two-baggers this season. Betts has four of his five homers, 16 of his 20 RBIs and 13 of his 17 doubles this season against right-handers like Atlanta's Friday starter Ian Anderson.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Bogaerts is hitting .312 with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.

Bogaerts is projected to homer 29 times, double 43 more, drive in 95 runs and score 87 times in 2021 -- similar to the stellar seasons he put up in 2018 and 2019. Any time the Red Sox and Yankees get together is a huge possibility for everyone involved, and Bogaerts is no different. Bogaerts has only faced King once in his career, but he smacked a solo homer against the right-hander in 2020.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 4, 2021

