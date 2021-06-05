The 2021 MLB schedule is almost 1/3 of the way done as the first Saturday in June arrives. There have been many surprising performances, both in terms of real-life and MLB DFS action, but few compare to the run the Mets' Jacob deGrom is on. As he takes the mound at 10:10 p.m. ET vs. the Padres, deGrom's microscopic 0.71 ERA is the lowest through the end of May since 1964. The two-time Cy Young winner has allowed just four runs in 51.0 innings pitched, so he'll be one of the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday.

With his eye-popping stats, deGrom ($11,100 on DraftKings, $11,500 on FanDuel), is the most expensive option on both sites on Saturday. So, rostering him means you'll have to balance out your MLB DFS lineups with more affordable options. Fortunately, the MLB DFS player pool is as robust as ever with all 30 teams in action on Saturday. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure recommended Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top picks. The result: Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, to return 12.4 points on DraftKings and 10 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Saturday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 5, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $3,600 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. The slugger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Friday as his .294 batting average now inches closer back to .300. The Yankees had just 11 total bases in Friday's action vs. the Red Sox, but Judge accounted for five of those bases.

Judge is having another one of his typical seasons as he ranks among the top five in home runs (14), on-base percentage (.392) and OPS (.938). He gets a great matchup on Saturday vs. southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, whose 5.64 ERA ranks 51st out of 55 AL pitchers (min. 50 IP). Judge has blasted lefties this year to the tune of a .377 batting average and 1.114 OPS. Likewise, Rodriguez has struggled against right-handed hitters like Judge as they are hitting .301 off him and six of his eight allowed home runs have come to righties.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes keeping Bogaerts ($4,800 on DraftKings, $3,400 on FanDuel) in your lineup as he has four hits, two RBI and two runs scored over his last two games. The two-time All-Star is hitting over .300 for the third straight season as his .315 batting average ranks third in the American League.

Bogaerts has posted the second-highest offensive WAR (2.6) amongst all AL players so he has very few holes at the plate. Formerly seen as a light-hitting shortstop, Bogaerts ranks 10th in slugging percentage (.537) and sixth in hits (64). He'll face Yankees starter Jameson Taillon who carries a 5.10 ERA, which gets even worse when pitching at night. Taillon has a 5.97 ERA during night games so Bogaerts should feast off him under the lights of Yankee Stadium.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 5, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.