Monday's MLB DFS slate has just three games, meaning the six-team MLB DFS player pool will need to be acutely analyzed to find maximum value. Boston sends right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-1, 3.77 ERA) out in a home matchup against right-hander Pablo Lopez (1-3, 2.82 ERA) and the Miami Marlins at 5:10 p.m. ET. There isn't the same success on the mound in Los Angeles, as the Angels are starting righty Dylan Bundy (0-6, 6.49 ERA) against Kansas City's Jackson Kowar -- who is making his first career appearance -- at 9:38 p.m. ET.

Are Pivetta, Lopez, Bundy or Kowar worthy of being a part of your Monday MLB DFS strategy? And what position players should you consider in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of his core picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bregman went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored to return 14 points on DraftKings and over 18 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 7, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Tatis is hitting .292 with 17 home runs and 39 RBIs. Tatis went 0-for-3 and scored a run Sunday against the Mets.

Tatis has been smacking tape-measure homers all season, including a 423-foot blast against the Cubs on May 31. Tatis is projected to hit 45 homers, double 24 times, drive in 104 runs and score 109 times this season. Chicago sends right-hander Adbert Alzolay against San Diego on Monday night, a matchup Tatis loves -- as he has homered 15 times and driven in 34 runs against righties this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon at $4,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Rendon is hitting .236 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 2021. He went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Mariners.

Rendon has been strong in the past week, doubling three times and driving in eight runs in his last six games. Rendon and the Angels face Kowar on Monday, who is making his first career MLB appearance. Rendon is hitting 98 points higher against righties this season, a mismatch McClure loves in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 7, 2021

