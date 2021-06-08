After the majority of Major League Baseball enjoyed a needed day off on Monday, the MLB schedule will feature a full 15-game slate on Tuesday night and with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET, it's going to be a loaded MLB DFS player pool. The Red Sox and Astros have both looked like serious contenders in the American League so far and they'll begin a three-game series on Tuesday night. That Tuesday matchup should be of particular interest to MLB daily Fantasy players with William Hill Sportsbook listing the over-under at 10 runs.

That's the only game of the night with a double-digit total, but does that mean you should be piling stars like Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa into your MLB DFS lineups? Or are there other matchups worth exploiting on a loaded Tuesday night of MLB action? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure recommended Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his core picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a run scored on an extremely light day in the MLB schedule. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 8, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $5,600 on FanDuel and $3,100 on DraftKings. The runner-up in the 2019 AL MVP voting hasn't been quite as dominant since that incredible season, but Bregman is still a feared bat in the middle of a dangerous Astros lineup. In fact, Bregman is slashing .286/.374/.437 this season with six home runs and 29 RBIs.

The 27-year-old has absolutely annihilated left-handed pitching throughout his career, posting a 1.002 OPS against them with 40 home runs, 53 doubles and four triples in just 780 plate appearances. The Red Sox will send lefty Martin Perez to the mound on Tuesday night, which bodes well for Bregman's MLB DFS value.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar ($4,400 on DraftKings, $2,100 on FanDuel). The 32-year-old is in his ninth MLB season and he's shown ample speed and power with double-digit home runs and stolen bases in four of his last five full seasons.

That combination can be extremely valuable for MLB daily Fantasy players when deployed in the right matchups and Tuesday night looks like exactly that. The Orioles will start lefty Bruce Zimmermann and Pillar's OPS is 96 points higher throughout his career against left-handed pitching (.678 vs. .774). Plus, Zimmermann has already given up 11 home runs and a total of 21 extra-base hits in just 49 innings of work this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 8, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.