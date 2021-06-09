All 30 Major League Baseball teams are in action Wednesday, giving the 15-game MLB DFS slate a strong set of MLB DFS picks from which to choose. Toronto designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero continues to smack home runs at a huge rate, co-leading the majors with 18 homers heading into the Blue Jays' 8:10 p.m. ET matchup against the Chicago White Sox. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is keeping pace with Guerrero, though, as he also has hammered 18 homers heading into the Braves' 7:05 p.m. ET game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Are you smart to roster either Guerrero or Acuna as part of your MLB DFS strategy on Wednesday? Or are there other players who are facing more favorable matchups in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez as one of his core picks on DraftKings. The result: Alvarez hit a two-run homer, delivering 20 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for June 9, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts at $5,000 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. Betts is hitting .256 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season. Betts tripled home a run and scored Tuesday against the Pirates.

Betts' second triple of the season on Tuesday illustrates his unique multi-dimensional talent, as he also has 18 doubles so far in 2021 -- twice the two-baggers he notched in five fewer games last season. Betts is performing better away from home in 2021, slashing .272/.395/.456/.851 when outside Dodger Stadium. The cellar-dwelling Pirates send Tyler Anderson (3-5, 4.67 ERA) to the mound Wednesday, and McClure expects Betts to be an MLB DFS force again in all formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Betts with Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock at $3,100 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel. Pollock is hitting .271 with four home runs and 19 RBIs this season. He doubled home a run and scored another Tuesday against the Pirates.

Pollock has abused Anderson in the past, touching the Pirates lefty for a double, a triple and two runs scored in 15 previous at-bats. Pollock is also hitting 28 points higher with an OBP that is 71 points stronger against lefties in 2021. Pollock is also coming of a stellar May that saw him hit .318 with an outstanding 1.082 OPS, and is due to add to that effort on Wednesday night.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 9, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.