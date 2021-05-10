Monday's MLB DFS slate has five games on tap, which mean 10 teams are stocking the MLB DFS player pool. Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels face off against Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros at 8 p.m. ET. And a pair of undefeated pitchers collide in San Francisco, as Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) takes on Giants lefty Alex Wood (3-0, 1.96 ERA) at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Are Ohtani, Trout, Tucker or Alvarez strong position players to consider as part of your MLB DFS lineups? And should you anchor your pitching lineup around either Gibson or Wood in daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tucker tripled, homered, scored three times and drove in four runs to return 34 points for DraftKings players and over 47 points for FanDuel players. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 10, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Devers who has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs so far this season. That includes going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored Sunday against Baltimore.

Devers is projected to double 46 times, smack 37 home runs and drive in 130 runs in 2021 -- which would rival his stellar 2019 campaign in Boston. Devers has crushed Baltimore's starter, Jorge Lopez, homering twice with four RBIs in his only previous outing against the Orioles right-hander. That's all McClure needs to see to recommend Devers in all MLB DFS formats Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Red Sox third baseman Marwin Gonzalez at $3,300 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Gonzalez is hitting .228 with a homer and nine RBIs this season. That includes a 3-for-5 afternoon with a run scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Gonzalez has looked great against Baltimore all season, going 10-for-34 with two doubles and four runs scored in nine games. Gonzalez has also turned it on in May, slashing .323/.364/.452/.815 in the month. McClure loves the value Gonzalez presents against Lopez (1-3, 6.49 ERA) and the Orioles on Monday, and sees him producing well for the value.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 10, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.