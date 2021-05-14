Some big names are set to take the hill on Friday, leading to tough choice for MLB DFS players. Clayton Kershaw leads the Dodgers against Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins at 10:10 p.m. ET. Max Scherzer, meanwhile, will get the start for the Nationals as they take on the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. ET. Daily Fantasy players will not only have to make the call on which pitchers to target with their MLB DFS picks, but also how those pitching matchups impact hitters in the MLB DFS player pool.

Which players should be part of your MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? And who are the hitters and pitchers to avoid on Friday? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bregman doubled and walked twice in an 11-inning victory against Texas. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 14, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,900 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Judge enters Friday's matchup against the Orioles riding a three-game hitting streak. He's also recorded a home run and a double during that span. McClure loves this matchup for Judge against the Orioles and righty Dean Kremer.

Judge is 1-for-2 lifetime against Kremer, and he's also hit five of his eight home runs against right-handed pitching this season. Judge has returned double-digit points on DraftKings in two of his last three games, and McClure likes his chances to continue that trend on Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays third baseman Cavan Biggio ($3,400 on DraftKings, $2,400 on FanDuel), who doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored a run against Atlanta on Thursday. Biggio and the Blue Jays take on Vince Velasquez and the Phillies on Friday, and this he's been a tough out for the the Philadelphia righty.

Biggio has a lifetime .500 on-base percentage against Velasquez, and he's hit all of his home runs against righties this year. At 10.5 total runs, Blue Jays vs. Phillies has one of the highest over-under of the evening at William Hill Sportsbook, so investing in Biggio is a low-cost way to get exposure to this potentially high-scoring matchup.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 14, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.