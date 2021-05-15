Carlos Rodon was once the No. 3 overall pick in the MLB Draft, but after battling injuries throughout his career, he was non-tendered by the Chicago White Sox during the offseason and then brought back on an $3 million deal to compete to be their No. 5 starter. However, Rodon appears to be finally realizing his potential with a couple mechanical tweaks and he'll enter Saturday's start against the Royals sporting a 5-0 record with a 0.58 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 31 innings. And he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups against a Royals lineup he shut out for six innings while striking out eight just last Friday.

However, Rodon's incredible season has also skyrocketed his MLB DFS price and more affordable pitching options for Saturday include Aaron Nola, Ian Anderson and Trevor Bauer. The MLB DFS player pool for Saturday on FanDuel and DraftKings also includes superstars like Tim Anderson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Trea Turner and Manny Machado. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure recommended Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge hit two home runs and produced over 40 points on FanDuel, returning over 12x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Saturday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 15, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez at $5,100 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. The two-time all-star is coming off an abysmal 2020 season where he hit just .147, but the power was still present as he belted 10 home runs in just 49 games.

This season, he's still struggling with contact as he hits just .188, but he's walking in a career-high 15.3 percent of plate appearances and he has shown that the power is still there with a couple home runs in his last five games. Sanchez has 17 career home runs against the Orioles, which is tied for the most he's had against any team with the Red Sox.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Juan Soto ($5,600 on DraftKings, $4,000). The 2020 National League batting champion slashed a staggering .351/.490/.695 last season with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs and six stolen bases.

In 2021, he's gotten off to a slower start with a .263/.388/.400 slash line. However, his .277 BABIP is nearly 50 points below his career average and it's an 86-point drop from what he enjoyed in 2020. He'll take on Diamondbacks starter Seth Frankoff on Saturday, who will be making his Diamondbacks debut having allowed seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings in the big leagues prior to today. Soto has a career .991 OPS against right-handed pitching.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 15, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.