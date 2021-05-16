The 2021 MLB season continues on Sunday with all 30 teams stuffing the MLB DFS player pool. Sunday's 15-game MLB DFS slate includes Boston pitcher Nathan Eovaldi going for his fifth victory of the season when the Red Sox finish up a series against the Los Angeles Angels at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber is also seeking his fifth victory, as he has struck out 85 batters entering Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

On Saturday, McClure recommended Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bauer pitched seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 without a walk to return over 38 points on DraftKings and over 60 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 16, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Judge is hitting .289 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs this season. He went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Saturday against the Orioles.

Judge clearly loves hitting against Baltimore, as Saturday's two-run shot was his third in the last two games. In fact, six of Judge's 11 homers this season have come against the Orioles. Judge has also feasted off left-handers like Baltimore starter John Means this season, slashing .375/.487/.688/1.175 against them.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Bichette enters Sunday with a .271 batting average, eight home runs and 23 RBIs. That includes a 1-for-4 performance on Saturday against the Phillies.

Bichette has been on a tear in the last week, hitting .300 with two doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored in six games. Bichette has clearly also found a profitable home at Toronto's substitute in Dunedin, smacking four homers, five doubles, driving in 12 runs and scoring 15 times in 13 games at TD Ballpark. McClure likes those trends to continue on Sunday when Toronto faces Philadelphia starter Robbie Ray, and recommends Bichette in all MLB DFS matchups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 16, 2021

