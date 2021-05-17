We're already at the quarter mark of the 2021 MLB season as most teams have played around 40 games. There have been many standout performances but few match the run that the Yankees' Gerrit Cole is on, who has an astounding 26.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Cole is an early frontrunner to win his first Cy Young award and he will face the struggling Texas Rangers on Monday, making him one of the top MLB DFS picks. With Yu Darvish, Walker Buehler and the streaking Madison Bumgarner also taking the mound, there is no shortage of pitching options among the MLB DFS player pool.

Is Cole, or any of the other aforementioned pitchers, worth rostering on Monday? And with just nine games on Monday's MLB DFS slate, what position players should you consider choosing for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bichette went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored to return 21 points on DraftKings and over 28 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 17, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Judge went off against the Orioles over the weekend by hitting four home runs over the three-game series. He also had two hits in each of the three games and enters Monday's matchup on a modest six-game hitting streak.

Now with 12 home runs on the season, Judge is tied for the MLB lead in long balls, while ranking second in the AL with a .611 slugging percentage. He gets a great matchup on Monday vs. the Rangers' Jordan Lyles, whose 6.63 ERA ranks 61st out of the 62 AL pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched. Lyles has been especially brutal at home with a 12.27 ERA across three starts, making Judge a smart choice for your MLB DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy stacking Judge with first baseman Luke Voit ($5,000 on DraftKings, $2,900 on FanDuel), who enters Monday with four hits over his last two games. Voit started the season on the injured list and then went hitless in his first three games, but he's bounced back over his last two and looks close to the player who led the AL with 22 home runs last season.

Just like Judge, Voit should also feast off Lyles who hasn't even made it out of the fifth inning in any of his three home starts. In limited action this season, Voit has also shown increased bat speed over his breakout 2020 season. His exit velocity is 91.7 mph compared to 88.9 last year, indicating he's getting good wood when he makes contact. All signs point to Voit continuing his hot hitting, making him a great MLB DFS pick for Monday's action.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 17, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.