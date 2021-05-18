The MLB DFS player pool for Tuesday night includes a wide variety of pitching options and which tiers you inevitably select from will determine what you can afford positionally in your MLB DFS lineups. Lance Lynn, Zack Wheeler, Julio Urias and Brandon Woodruff are all unquestionably in the upper-echelon. However, if you slip down into the middle tier of MLB DFS pitching prices, you can still get high-upside options like Blake Snell, Eduardo Rodriguez, Zach Plesac and Sean Manaea. So which pitchers have the best matchups for Tuesday and can provide the most bang for your buck?

It's a question that will be near the front of the minds of most MLB daily Fantasy players with big money on the line in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Figuring out where exactly to save a few hundred bucks of cap space can help you lock in on stars like Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Nolan Arenado, all of whom are capable of carrying a lineup. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure recommended Yankees first baseman Luke Voit as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Voit hit a home run and produced almost 22 points on FanDuel for a nearly 8x return on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 18, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. The 2019 MLB All-Star continued to show impressive power in 2020, belting 14 home runs and driving in 37 runs in 56 games before blasting four more postseason home runs. And while contact has been an issue so far in 2021 (.195 batting average), he's still showing a clear ability to hit the ball out of the park.

Lowe has seven home runs already this season after belting a solo shot in his last game against the Mets on Sunday. A .241 BABIP points to the possibility of positive regression in the coming weeks and better batted-ball luck combined with that always-present power makes the lefty worth rostering, particularly against right-handers prone to getting hit hard like Orioles starter Matt Harvey.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,300 on DraftKings, $4,400 on FanDuel). Acuna has proven himself as a five-tool player with talent that rivals the likes of Mike Trout, and a career-low strikeout rate (15.7 percent) and a career-high average exit velocity (94.1 mph) are evidence of the fact that the 23-year-old is still getting better.

That's a pretty mind-numbing thought coming off a season where he posted a .987 OPS, but it's tough to put together MLB DFS lineups where he's not at least a consideration given his power-speed-OBP proclivities. Acuna leads the National League in home runs (12) and slugging percentage (.627) and he has six stolen bases.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 18, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.