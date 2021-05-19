Keeping close tabs on MLB injury news is a must for MLB daily Fantasy players and word came down on Tuesday that Angels outfielder Mike Trout would miss 6-8 weeks with a Grade 2 calf strain. Trout was leading the American League with a 1.090 OPS and was a leading AL MVP candidate as well as a fixture in MLB DFS lineups prior to the injury. Manager Joe Maddon says he won't call up top prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh until he's certain they're ready, so that leaves Taylor Ward and Juan Lagares battling for opportunities in center field.

Could either be of value when the Angels take on the Indians on Wednesday night with Shohei Ohtani taking the mound? And who else in Wednesday's MLB DFS player pool can provide affordable value? With stars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Nolan Arenado and Mookie Betts all healthy and expected to be in the lineup on Wednesday night, having the answers to those questions could help you win big. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure recommended Rays outfielder Austin Meadows as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Meadows went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double, scoring two runs and driving in three on his way to nearly 38 points on FanDuel and returning almost 11x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 19, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees first baseman Luke Voit at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The 30-year-old led the American League with 22 home runs last year but missed the first six weeks of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

After starting the season 0-for-10, Voit has recorded three multi-hit games in a row and belted his first homer of the season on Monday against the Rangers. After being given the day off on Tuesday, Voit should be back in the lineup against Rangers lefty Hyeon-jong Yang. Despite sporting a 3.38 ERA this year, the 33-year-old former KBO legend has given up six extra-base hits in 16 innings of work this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals outfielder Juan Soto at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Soto led the National League in batting average (.351), on-base percentage (.490), slugging (.695) and OPS (1.185) last season, but he's off to a sluggish start by his lofty standards in 2021.

Soto currently sports a .784 OPS and only has three home runs with 14 RBIs, but the peripherals certainly seem to indicate that he's due to turn it around. His .288 BABIP is 75 points lower than it was a season ago and 37 points below his career average and his 2.6 percent home run rate is a career low. With the weather warming, Soto's natural power should show through and Soto is 4-for-11 with two home runs off Jake Arrieta, who will start for the Cubs on Wednesday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 19, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.