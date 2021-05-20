Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle for MLB DFS owners, pitching every fifth day for the Angels and leading the majors in home runs in the process. Ohtani struck out five in 4 2/3 innings against the Indians on Wednesday, and went 1-for-3 at the plate. Ohtani has homered in three of his last four games, with six RBIs and five runs scored as one of the game's premier MLB DFS picks.

On Wednesday, Nationals outfielder Juan Soto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run on his way to over 31 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez at $3,500 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Hernandez is hitting .254 with five home runs and 11 RBIs. That includes a 3-for-5 effort Wednesday with a double, a home run and two runs scored.

Hernandez is thriving in Boston after a half-dozen seasons with the Dodgers, matching both his home run total and his doubles total (eight) in 16 fewer games than last season so far in 2021. Hernandez is projected to smack 29 doubles, 18 homers, drive in 41 runs and score 77 times this season. McClure sees Hernandez prospering again Thursday in a series-ending clash against the Blue Jays, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. Acuna is hitting .286 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs this season. He went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Mets.

Acuna is second in the majors in homers, and is projected to swat 49 this season, which would surpass his 41 home run effort in 2019. Acuna's slash line is impressive in 2021, putting together a .286/.389/.629/1.018 line -- all of which would be career highs. Acuna homered against Pirates starter Wil Crowe earlier this season, a power move McClure remembers and figures to see again Thursday.

