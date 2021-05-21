Friday's MLB DFS slate is bursting with 15 games, meaning all 30 teams fill the MLB DFS player pool to the brim. The beginning of weekend series also means premier pitchers take the mound, including Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer, who is among the strikeout leaders with 77 as he leads Los Angeles against Alex Wood (5-0, 1.75 ERA) and the San Francisco Giants at 9:45 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.35 ERA) has a chance to take the season strikeout lead, as he has 85 Ks heading into a matchup against Anthony Kay (0-2, 7.24 ERA) and the Toronto Blue Jays at 7:37 p.m. ET.

Are Bauer, Wood or Glasnow the most viable pitching options for your MLB DFS strategy on Friday? And what position players should you consider for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara as one of his top pitching options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Alcantara scattered just two hits over six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts on his way to over 32 points on DraftKings and 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 21, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $5,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Story is hitting .258 with four home runs and 21 RBIs this season. That includes a 1-for-4 effort on Wednesday against the Padres.

Story has played the Diamondbacks well the season, hitting two homers, three doubles and two triples with seven RBIs and nine runs scored in 29 at-bats that equates to an absurd 1.106 OPS. Story also has hit well against right-handers like Diamondbacks starter Seth Frankoff in 2021, doubling six times, tripling twice and homering three times with 15 RBIs. McClure knows a mismatch when he sees it, and recommends Story for all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies second baseman Jean Segura at $4,900 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Segura is hitting .312 with two homers and nine RBIs in 2021. Segura went 1-for-4 with a double on Wednesday against the Marlins.

Segura also has six doubles and a triple this season, and is projected to double 22 times with 44 runs scored and 33 RBIs. Segura has excelled against Boston left-hander Martin Perez, smacking a three-run homer against him last season. Perez also likes lefties in general, slashing .279/.319/.419/.738 against them in 2021.

