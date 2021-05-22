The MLB schedule on Saturday brings us a couple of major rivalries that could be of playoff significance as the Cubs take on the Cardinals and the Dodgers battle the Giants. However, MLB DFS players will be more concerned with the individual matchups with these four teams that know each other so well. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-21 lifetime off Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas and that should make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and has recorded 37 strikeouts over 30 innings in his career against the Giants. But who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting and what matchups might yield scores that help you turn a profit in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure recommended Phillies shortstop Jean Segura as one of his top options on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Segura went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, returning 31.4 points on FanDuel and 24 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 22, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. The 28-year-old leads the American League with 58 hits so far this season, and he's off to the best start of his career statistically.

Bogaerts is slashing .345/.402/.589 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs and four stolen bases. His line-drive rate is a career-high 32.4 percent and the ball should be jumping on a warm day in Philadelphia. The Phillies are giving Spencer Howard the start on Saturday and the 24-year-old has a 6.28 ERA over 28 2/3 innings in his career.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Turner is currently in a 1-for-19 slump, but he's still slashing a solid .279/.372/.468 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs.

Turner enters Saturday's matchup with the Giants sporting a .894 career OPS against San Francisco, and the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park should actually favor the hitters on Saturday. The forecast is calling for winds blowing out to left field at nearly 20 mph and the Giants are expected to have a bullpen day with Matt Wisler (6.75 ERA) likely to open.

