It's getaway day in Major League Baseball, with all 30 teams stocking the MLB DFS player pool in 15 games starting at 1:05 p.m. ET. Red-hot Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the majors with 15 home runs as Atlanta takes on the visiting Pirates at 1:20 p.m. ET. With 14 homers and 34 RBIs, Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been one of the more popular MLB DFS picks and could be again as Los Angeles faces visiting Oakland at 4:07 p.m. ET.

If you roster Acuna and Ohtani as part of your Sunday MLB DFS strategy, you'll need to utilize fiscal responsibility elsewhere in your MLB DFS lineup card. But with big money on the line in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games, it pays handsomely to get it right. So before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure recommended Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts belted a two-run homer, producing 25.2 points on FanDuel and 18 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Sunday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 23, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Turner is hitting .320 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs this season. That includes going 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored on Saturday against the Orioles.

Turner has been on a tear in the last week, hitting .300 with two doubles, a homer, five RBIs and four runs scored in seven games. Turner's torrid start to 2021 has him projected to smack 35 doubles, 39 home runs and 93 RBIs -- all of which would be career highs. McClure loves Turner's Sunday matchup against Orioles right-hander Matt Harvey (3-4, 5.93 ERA) and recommends Turner in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman at $5,900 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Bregman is hitting .318 with five home runs and 24 RBIs this season. He went 2-for-4 with a walk on Saturday against the Rangers.

Bregman has never hit over .300 in his career, and while his power numbers aren't quite to his 2019 standards, he is contributing to the Astros and MLB DFS owners in a variety of ways. Bregman has also turned it on in May, hitting .338 with a .903 OPS. Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz has struggled to a 1-4 record with a 5.18 ERA, so lock Bregman in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return against Texas.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 23, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.