Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers has been one of the brighter spots for both the Marlins and for MLB DFS owners who have rostered him, as he is 6-2 with a 1.74 ERA heading into Monday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rogers has struck out 65 hitters against 19 walks, and has allowed just three home runs. Picking up a seventh victory Monday in the 6:40 p.m ET start would draw Rogers one win closer to Jack Flaherty's MLB-best eight-win mark.

Are MLB daily Fantasy players wise to include Rogers as part of their MLB DFS lineups for Monday? And what position players should be among your MLB DFS picks for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure recommended Marlins pitcher Cody Poteet as one of his top picks on DraftKings. The result: Poteet scattered three hits and struck out four without a walk in seven innings to earn a victory, producing almost 26 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 24, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Abreu is hitting .255 with nine home runs and 35 RBIs this season. That includes smacking a two-run homer against the Yankees on Sunday.

Abreu also has five doubles and a triple so far in 2021, which ramps up his sagging percentage to .483 and his OPS to .822. The White Sox begin a home series against the Cardinals on Monday, and face lefty Kwang Hyun Kim. Abreu is feasting on southpaws like Kim to the tune of a .697 slugging percentage and a 1.048 OPS, numbers McClure sees continuing in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Ramirez is hitting .259 with 12 home runs and 26 RBIs in 2021. He smacked an RBI double and scored a run against the Twins on Monday.

Ramirez is projected to hit 44 home runs, 33 doubles, drive in 96 runs and score 114 runs this season. He also has been a player who thrives away from home, hitting seven homers and driving in 15 runs away from Target Field so far in 2021. Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has also fallen to Ramirez's clout, as Ramirez is slashing .438/.471/.750/1.211 against Turnbull in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 24, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.