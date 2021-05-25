Jacob deGrom has been the most dominant starting pitcher in baseball since the start of 2018. The 33-year-old showed no signs of slowing down in 2021 with a 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 40 innings before tightness in his right side sent him to the IL on May 9. However, the two-time NL Cy Young winner will return to the Mets' rotation on Tuesday as they host the Rockies. But should MLB daily Fantasy players be ponying up $11,800 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel given the possibility that deGrom could be on a pitch count after making just one rehab start?

The MLB DFS player pool is loaded with alternatives at starting pitcher, with Max Scherzer facing the Reds, Corey Kluber coming off his no-hitter and Corbin Burnes looking to continue his incredible season against the Padres, just to name a few. So who should you have in your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday night and what value plays might help you afford top pitching as well as positional stars like Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr.? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure recommended Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff as one of his top picks on FanDuel. The result: Woodruff threw seven shutout innings in a win over the Padres and struck out eight to produce 55 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson at $4,100 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. The 35-year-old former AL MVP has fallen off from his peak but the fact remains that he's still capable of hitting the ball hard and making an impact offensively.

Donaldson's 92.1 mph average exit velocity this season still ranks in the 87th percentile among all Major League hitters and his two seasons in Minnesota thus far would seem to indicate he's due for better batted-ball luck. Donaldson had a .231 BABIP in 2020 and has a .242 BABIP in 2021 while his career BABIP is .297. And he'll have a juicy matchup on Tuesday against Orioles starter Dean Kremer, who has given up eight home runs in his last 23 1/3 innings.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees first baseman Luke Voit ($4,000 on DraftKings, $2,600 on FanDuel). Voit led the Major Leagues with 22 home runs last season but missed the beginning of 2021 while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Since his return, he hasn't been able to find his power stroke with just one home run in 46 plate appearances. However, it's only a matter of time before the stocky first baseman begins barreling up the ball and taking advantage of hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. Voit and the Yankees on Blue Jays lefty Steven Matz on Tuesday and he's given up at least eight hits in three of his last five starts.

