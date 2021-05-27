Rainouts Wednesday forced four teams -- the Mets, Yankees, Rockies and Blue Jays -- into doubleheaders Thursday, stocking the MLB DFS player pool extra full with talent to decide on. That means a slugger like Blue Jays DH Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gets extra at-bats to extend his MLB-best 16 home runs. It also means Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.308, 12 home runs, 26 RBIs) gets two sets of chances to swat tape-measure shots.

But gauging how players might perform during doubleheaders is tricky, and often requires expert analysis before settling on your MLB DFS strategy. So what players should you choose for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Glasnow scattered three hits over eight shutout innings and struck out 11 to earn 37 points on DraftKIngs and 61 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Thursday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 27, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $4,100 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Goldschmidt is hitting .255 with six home runs and 26 RBIs this season. That includes going 1-for-3 with a run scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

After a pedestrian start to his 2021 season, Goldschmidt has turned it on in May -- hitting .306 with six doubles and three RBIs in the month. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals are getting the Diamondbacks at the perfect time, as Arizona has lost 10 straight. Goldschmidt also has belted 183 of his 255 career home runs and 244 of his 315 career doubles against right-handers like Arizona starter Matt Peacock, a mismatch McClure loves in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Goldschmidt with teammate and third baseman Tommy Edman at $4,800 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Edman is hitting .275 with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 2021. That includes cranking two solo homers in the Cardinals' 4-0 victory Wednesday against the White Sox.

Edman's power surge was worth 28 points on DraftKings and over 37 on FanDuel -- his strongest Fantasy production on both sites this season. All nine of Edman's doubles in 2021 and 12 of his RBIs have come against right-handers like Peacock, which means he is in line for more stellar hitting Thursday when the Cardinals visit the sagging Diamondbacks.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 27, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.