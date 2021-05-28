An unexpected delay in transit for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night meant that Shohei Ohtani's pitching start at Oakland got pushed back to Friday as part of the 14-game MLB DFS slate. That means MLB DFS owners can now invest in both a pitcher who is 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA with 45 strikeouts this season, and a hitter that has 15 home runs and 38 RBIs. Ohtani's amazing run continues as one of the premier MLB DFS picks Friday against Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea, who is 3-2 with a 4.17 ERA but has struck out 54 hitters and allowed just seven home runs this season.

Ohtani will cost MLB DFS owners $7,800 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel -- meaning rostering him won't break the bank for the rest of your MLB DFS lineups. Is Ohtani the right play against the Athletics on Friday, and what other players should you consider as part of your MLB DFS strategy? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure recommended White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cease scattered four hits over six innings and struck out 10 to earn over 31 points on DraftKIngs and 55 on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Friday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 28, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor at $3,600 on DraftKings and $2,000 on FanDuel. Odor is hitting .160 with four home runs and 12 RBIs this season. He went 1-for-5 with two walks in a doubleheader on Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Odor was dealt to the Yankees just before the season began to infuse a left-handed bat into New York's heavily right-handed lineup. He is projected to hit 13 homers, drive in 39 runs and score 32 times this season, but that isn't why McClure likes him on Friday. Instead, it's because Odor will be facing Tigers right-hander Casey Mize, and Odor has owned righties in his career to the tune of 113 of his 150 homers, 22 of his 26 triples, 105 of his 148 doubles and 342 of his 470 RBIs.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Diamondbacks outfielder Ketel Marte at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. Marte is hitting .340 with two home runs and seven RBIs this season. That includes going 2-for-5 with two runs scored Thursday night against the Cardinals.

Marte missed almost five weeks earlier this season with a hamstring injury, going down on April 7 and not returning to the Diamondbacks' lineup until May 19. He has recorded a hit in five of the eight games since his return, though, and is just an at-bat away from sparking his power again. Facing a struggling pitcher like Cardinals right-hander Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.74 ERA) is just what Marte needs, and McClure likes the mismatch in all MLB DFS formats.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 28, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.