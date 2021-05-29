Most MLB teams are more than 50 games into the 2021 regular season and after playing just a 60-game schedule a year ago, MLB daily Fantasy owners are still trying to discern what numbers they can trust and which look misleading. Julio Urias has already been with the Dodgers for six seasons now, but the 24-year-old has truly established himself as a front-of-the-rotation starter in the last two seasons. He'll enter a Saturday matchup with the Giants sporting a 7-1 record with a 3.03 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 62 1/3 innings and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups.

Offensively, Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks has the highest total of the night at William Hill Sportsbook on Saturday and that will make them a popular source of MLB DFS stacks. So should you be loading up on players like Ketel Marte, Eduardo Escobar, Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina, or should you be looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure recommended Yankees infielder Rougned Odor as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Odor went 4-for-5 with a home run and produced 27.7 points on FanDuel, returning nearly 14x on investment. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Saturday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 29, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Diamondbacks shortstop Josh Rojas at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old didn't have a lot of success over 227 plate appearances in the majors his first two seasons, but he's finally starting to settle in and he's been a productive player for Arizona so far in 2021.

Rojas is slashing .291/.368/.477 with five home runs and 14 RBIs so far this season and he's had a .983 OPS in the last seven days entering Saturday's matchup with the Cardinals. Rojas has a .863 OPS against right-handed pitching this season and Adam Wainwright gave up three home runs in his last road start.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($4,000 on DraftKings, $3,100 on FanDuel). Goldschmidt's current .710 OPS is the lowest of his 11-year MLB career, but his .305 BABIP is 42 point beneath his career average and his 92.6 mph average exit velocity is actually his highest since 2015.

Goldschmidt has a career .933 OPS in Chase Field and he's hit three home runs in 36 plate appearances against the Diamondbacks since being traded to St. Louis in December of 2018. He's scored four runs in his last three games entering Saturday and he seems due for a breakout performance sooner rather than later given his misfortunes this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 29, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.