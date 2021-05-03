With 10 games on the MLB DFS slate Monday, daily Fantasy baseball players will have plenty of intriguing options to choose from when filling out their rosters. Angels outfielder Mike Trout leads the majors with a .412 batting average and has hit seven home runs with 16 RBIs heading into Los Angeles' home series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is tied for the MLB lead with nine home runs and is fourth with 22 RBIs as Chicago begins a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Are Trout or Bryant primed to contribute huge MLB daily Fantasy performances Monday? And what pitchers should you consider for MLB DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer as a top MLB DFS pitching pick on both sites. The result: Scherzer crafted a five-hit, complete-game victory with nine strikeouts on his way to returning over 60 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Monday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 3, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Giants first baseman Brandon Belt at $3,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Belt is hitting .203 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. But what makes Belt an attractive MLB DFS choice isn't what he has done overall, but what he has done against Monday's opponent -- the Colorado Rockies.

Belt has been an entirely different player against the Rockies, hitting .278 with two home runs, four RBIs and a 1.020 OPS in 2021. Belt's .409 on-base percentage and .611 slugging percentage against Colorado this season also are huge outliers, and portend for big things Monday. Belt and the Giants face right-hander German Marquez on Monday, who is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA, another factor that McClure believes will make Belt a huge MLB DFS pick in all formats.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Story is hitting .284 with four home runs and 18 RBIs this season. Story homered twice and drove in four runs over the weekend against the Diamondbacks.

Story has hit two homers, doubled twice, tripled, driven in five runs and scored eight runs in his last seven games. And he has been a beast against the Diamondbacks this season, hitting three doubles, two triples, two home runs, driving in seven runs and scoring nine times for a robust 1.106 OPS. Almost all of Story's power performance this season has come off right-handers like Colorado starter Aaron Sanchez, a matchup McClure loves Monday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 3, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.