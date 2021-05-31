Major League Baseball is back on Memorial Day after missing 2020 due to the pandemic. The daily Fantasy action is geared toward the earlier games, with both FanDuel and DraftKings starting their main slate at 1:05 p.m. ET. Corbin Burnes, Rich Hill and Jose Berrios are some of the most expensive pitchers to consider for MLB DFS lineups. Fernando Tatis Jr., Kris Bryant and Nick Castellanos are among the biggest bats available in the MLB DFS player pool for Monday.

Which of those players should be part of your MLB DFS strategy? And which value picks further down the MLB DFS price list can help balance your rosters?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure recommended Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker as one of his top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Walker allowed just two hits over five shutout innings and struck out eight to produce over 29 points on DraftKings and 45 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 31, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Padres third baseman Manny Machado at $3,300 on FanDuel and $5,600 on DraftKings. The overall numbers for 2021 haven't been great for Machado as the high-priced slugger is hitting just .233 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. But he heads into Memorial Day on the upswing.

Machado has driven in a run in three straight, and in his last game on Saturday, he reached base three times in a 2-for-5 day where he scored twice and drove a run in. In the past seven days overall, Machado is hitting .333 with a 1.012 OPS. He faces the Cubs on Monday and Chicago is scrambling to find a starter after Trevor Williams was scratched due to have an appendectomy over the weekend.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco at $2,500 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Polanco is another player on the rise who McClure likes for Monday's slate. After a slower start to the season, Polanco is slugging .476 in May after recording 11 extra-base hits this month.

The Twins have a great matchup against the Orioles and starter Jorge Lopez on Monday. Lopez is 1-6 with a 5.80 ERA on the season, and Minnesota ranks in the top 10 in Major League Baseball in runs scored this year. That means Polanco will be well-positioned to be part of a big scoring day, making him a wise choice for MLB DFS lineups at a very reasonable price.

