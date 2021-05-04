Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has established himself as one of the most dominant pitchers of this era during his eight-year career and the two-time NL Cy Young winner is off to one of his best starts ever in 2021. The 33-year-old has a 0.51 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 35.0 innings. On Tuesday he'll make his sixth start of the year against the Cardinals in St. Louis. MLB daily Fantasy players have made deGrom a fixture in their MLB DFS lineups this season without much regard for the general lack of run support that has plagued him for seasons because of his enormous upside.

But with a price tag of $12,500 on FanDuel and $11,100 on DraftKings, is deGrom's matchup conducive to you spending a significant chunk of cap space, or are there better pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool? Trevor Bauer, Aaron Nola and Zack Greinke are all scheduled to take their turns in the starting rotation as well and could be viable alternatives. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure had Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda as a top MLB DFS pitching pick on both sites. The result: Maeda went 5 1/3 inning scoreless while striking out eight to rack up over 45 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Tuesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 4, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Nationals first baseman Josh Bell at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Bell posted a disappointing .669 OPS in 2020 and he's off to a tough start in 2021, slashing .140/.219/.298. However, he's just two seasons removed from hitting 37 home runs and driving in 116 in a season where he had a .936 OPS.

And Bell has started to show a few signs of life offensively, hitting a two-run home run against the Blue Jays last Wednesday and then going 2-for-4 with four RBIs on Saturday in his last start. He'll take on Braves starter Huascar Ynoa on Tuesday, who has already given up five home runs and 11 total extra-base hits in the young season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Indians second baseman Cesar Hernandez at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,300 on FanDuel. Hernandez came to the Indians after spending seven seasons in Philadelphia and had a strong first season in Cleveland, posting .763 OPS that was the third-best of his career and winning the AL Gold Glove at second base.

So far in 2021, he's been the victim of some poor batted-ball luck with a .221 BABIP that is 114 points below his career average. The good news is that he's had a solid handle on the strike zone, walking in a career-high 14.8 percent of plate appearances while striking out just 16.2 percent of the time. In his last two games, he's 3-for-7 with a home run while drawing three walks.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 4, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.