The 2021 MLB season continues Wednesday with every team in action -- including the Mets and the Cardinals playing a doubleheader at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. That means the MLB DFS player pool is overflowing with talent, including Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who leads the majors with a .407 batting average to go with eight home runs and 17 RBIs heading into a home game against the Rays. Another standout to consider in your MLB DFS picks is Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, who is second in the majors with nine home runs and third with a .386 batting average heading into a home matchup against the Rangers.

Are Trout or Buxton solid choices as part of your Wednesday MLB DFS strategy? And what other players should you be considering for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure had Royals catcher Salvador Perez as a core player on DraftKings. The result: Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer to earn 19 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season rolling on Wednesday, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 5, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Acuna leads Major League Baseball with 10 home runs, and is hitting .337 with 21 RBIs. That includes going 2-for-5 with a solo homer Tuesday against the Nationals.

Acuna is arguably the hottest hitter in baseball right now, ranking ninth in batting average and 15th in RBIs. He also has seven doubles, a triple and 27 runs scored -- good for a 1.153 OPS. Acuna is on pace to hit 56 home runs, drive in 117 RBIs and score 151 runs, and McClure sees more high MLB DFS output coming against Washington right-hander Erick Fedde -- a reliever making a spot start Wednesday night.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Nationals shortstop Trea Turner at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Turner is hitting .320 with six home runs and 10 RBIs so far in 2021. He went 2-for-3 with a walk Tuesday against the Braves.

Turner is on pace for his second straight .300-plus season and third overall in a seven-year career, and Turner's current .918 OPS would also be his third .900-plus OPS campaign. Turner hit 19 home runs in both 2018 and 2019, and is tracking to smack 39 home runs along with 26 doubles (eight is his previous high) in 2021. Turner has hit left-handers like Braves starter Max Fried hard this season, hitting .500 with three homers and an insane 1.455 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 5, 2021

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.