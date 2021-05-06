It's getaway day for several MLB teams on Thursday, so the daily Fantasy baseball action will have a heavier focus on the earlier games. Yankees vs. Astros at 1:05 p.m. ET is an intriguing one for MLB DFS players as that game features big bats like Giancarlo Stanton, Alex Bregman, Aaron Judge and others. But knowing the matchups is a key part of MLB DFS strategy, and the pitching in that game is outstanding as well with Gerrit Cole and Lance McCullers starting.

Which players from Yankees vs. Astros should be targeted for MLB DFS picks? And which other players around the league provide value on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure recommended Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna in his player pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, returning a huge total of 32 points and almost 11x value on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 6, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Ozuna again, this time at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. After signing a big deal with the Braves in the offseason, Ozuna got off to a cool start, hitting just .202 in April. But he's beginning to show signs of the power surge that made him one of the top hitters in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Wednesday's grand slam was his third home run in the last seven games. He also has nine RBIs during that span. On Thursday, he'll take on the Nationals and starter Jon Lester, a pitcher he has a career 1.110 OPS against. He's gone deep three times in 21 at-bats against him, making Ozuna a logical piece for MLB DFS lineups on the Thursday slate.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Nationals shortstop Trea Turner ($3,800 on FanDuel, $5,300 on DraftKings), who is hitting .375 with an OPS of 1.007 in May. Turner already has three hits, a home run and a pair of RBIs against the Braves in this series.

Now he gets to face struggling Atlanta starter Drew Smyly, who is 0-2 with a sky-high 8.05 ERA this season. Smyly has given up five earned runs in three consecutive starts, so Turner is well-positioned to post numbers on Thursday that can help guide your MLB DFS lineup to success.

