The first week of May in Major League Baseball wraps up Sunday with 14 games on the MLB DFS slate. Among the stars who will be in action and could be a part of your MLB DFS picks will be defending National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who is 3-1 with a 2.44 ERA so far this season for the Dodgers as they take on the Angels at 4:07 p.m. ET. Across the country, another dominant NL pitcher takes the mound when Jacob deGrom (2-2, 0.51 ERA) leads the Mets at home against the Diamondbacks at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Are Bauer or deGrom primed for stellar outings on Sunday? And which position players should you consider for daily Fantasy baseball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel?

On Saturday, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was one of the top picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bregman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored to return 21 points on DraftKings and over 28 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for May 9, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Judge is hitting .245 this season with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. That includes a 1-for-4 effort with a walk on Saturday against the Nationals.

Judge is projected to smack 34 home runs, 20 doubles and drive in 88 runs this season, which would be his best campaign since his 52-homer, 117-RBI outburst in his first full season in MLB in 2017. Judge has never faced Nationals starter Joe Ross before, but he feasts off right-handers like Ross to the tune of 96 of his 126 career homers, 55 of his 73 doubles and 226 of his 286 career RBIs.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Bogaerts is hitting .357 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs this season. That includes going 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Bogaerts has been a beast all season, and is projected to smack 48 doubles, 33 home runs and score 100 runs for the 21-13 Red Sox. Bogaerts' .357/.400/.603/1.003 slash line would also be the highest in his nine-year Boston tenure. Bogaerts has delivered three 20-plus point days already this week on DraftKings, and McClure sees him going off again against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (0-2, 6.43 ERA) on Sunday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for May 9, 2021

