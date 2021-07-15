The MLB All-Star break will end early for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Thursday, as the rivals begin a four-game set at 7 p.m. ET. Boston is first in the AL East at 55-36, while New York is fourth at 46-43. Despite Thursday being a single-game slate, MLB daily Fantasy players will have a star-studded MLB DFS player pool after the Yankees sent three all-stars to Coors Field and the Red Sox sent five.

Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers were all starters for the American League on Tuesday night, but do the matchups favor any of those established stars given that they all played over the break? The pitching matchup is expected to feature Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Jordan Montgomery, and figuring out which pitcher should you favor as you set your MLB DFS lineups will be key. Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Red Sox vs. Yankees on Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray near the top of his pitching rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ray threw seven innings of one-hit ball without giving up a run and struck out 11 to produce 64 points and an over 6x return on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Judge. One of the most prodigious power hitters in the sport, Judge finished his first half with 21 home runs and 47 RBIs and has managed to play in 84 of New York's 89 games after missing 142 games the past three seasons.

Judge is slashing .282/.375/.526 during the 2021 season and most of the peripherals indicate those numbers have a chance of going up in the second half. The three-time All-Star's .332 BABIP is 16 points below average and his 5.8 percent home run rate is below his career average despite a 95.8 mph average exit velocity that is the second best of his career.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Bogaerts. The 28-year-old is coming off his third All-Star appearance and continues to be one of the best bat handlers in baseball. Bogaerts ranks third in the American League with a .321 average and also has a strong .385 OBP and .545 slugging percentage.

But Bogaerts has plenty of power as well, as he leads the American League with 27 doubles and has also belted 15 home runs during the first half. He'll match up with expected New York starter Montgomery on Thursday and Bogaerts has historically gotten the better of that matchup with a 9-for-17 line against him lifetime. He's also 6-for-15 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored during a current four-game hitting streak.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Red Sox vs. Yankees

