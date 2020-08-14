Watch Now: Takeaways From Charlie Blackmon's Incredible Start ( 1:26 )

Fridays in Major League Baseball usually means the start of weekend series, and that is the case again Friday as 28 teams are starting weekend sets that will fill the MLB DFS player pool to capacity. The American League East is led by the New York Yankees, who send right-hander Gerrit Cole to the Yankee Stadium mound against the Boston Red Sox. The Tampa Bay Rays are just a game back of the Yankees, though, and send right-hander Trevor Richards to the mound begin a road series against the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo.

Are Cole and Richards quality MLB DFS players to build lineups around on Friday? And what about New York outfielder Aaron Judge and Tampa Bay second Brandon Lowe? Before making any MLB DFS picks on Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, projections and stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure was high on Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. The result: Harper doubled, tripled and scored twice. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Friday, Aug. 14, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 14

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun at $4,200 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel. Calhoun is coming off a strong effort Thursday against the Mariners, in which he got two hits and drove in three runs -- including a two-run single in the eighth inning for the winning margin. For the season, Calhoun is hitting just .190 with seven RBIs, but pay more attention to his recent form to see why McClure likes him Friday.

In addition to Calhoun's strong Thursday, the four-year veteran has seven hits, including a double and a triple, and six RBIs in his last seven days. That's a strong performance after he missed the start of the season due to a hip strain and was still recovering from a broken jaw suffered in a spring training game more than four months ago. McClure sees Calhoun continuing his fine form Friday against the Rockies, and recommends him in all MLB DFS formats.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies shortstop Trevor Story at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Story is hitting .306 this season with six home runs (which tie him for seventh in MLB) and 12 RBIs. Story turned in an excellent MLB DFS performance against Arizona on Thursday, doubling twice with an RBI and a run scored.

Story has also been on a tear in the past week, adding a home run, six RBIs and seven runs scored for the 12-5 Rockies. Story and Colorado begin a home series at hitter-friendly Coors Field against the Rangers on Friday, a site Story has dominated to the tune of four homers, six RBIs and 12 runs scored in 10 games so far this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 14

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.