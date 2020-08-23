Watch Now: The Jim Rome Show: Matt Chapman talks Fernando Tatis Jr. ( 1:56 )

The 2020 MLB schedule continues on Sunday, a day loaded with marquee matchups like Phillies vs. Braves and Astros vs. Padres. Daily Fantasy baseball players entering tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings are combing through the Sunday MLB DFS player pool for value since household names like Christian Yelich, Jose Ramirez and Nelson Cruz are among the highest-priced options.

Those MLB DFS picks have a proven track record of production, but are they worth their hefty price tags? Or are you better off building MLB DFS lineups around players off to a hot start like Eloy Jimenez or Jorge Soler? Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure had Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in his lineups. The result: Hosmer hit a grand slam as the Padres set the MLB record for a grand slam in four straight games. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 23

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar at $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Pillar enters Sunday's tilt against Baltimore having recorded hits in four of his last five games. He's also been extremely patient at the plate, recording a walk in six of his last seven outings, which will give Pillar plenty of opportunities to score runs, a valuable MLB DFS asset.

Pillar also gets a strong matchup against Orioles starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc, who enters Sunday's AL East matchup boasting a 7.89 ERA this season. Pillar is a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's MLB DFS slate.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Ramirez, like most of the Cleveland offense, is struggling in the early going in 2020.

But the pitching staff has been carrying them and Ramirez has still shown solid power numbers with five home runs and 18 RBIs entering the weekend. His .247 BABIP screams for better numbers coming soon as well, and the Tigers are coming off a series where they were absolutely torched by the White Sox, who scored 31 runs against them in a four-game set.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 23

