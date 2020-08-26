Watch Now: Mike Trout On Pace To Be Next Ernie Banks ( 2:09 )

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet's slider has become one of the filthiest pitches in baseball and after battling through injuries as well as some control issues, it appears that Lamet has figured things out early in 2020. On Wednesday, he'll take the mound against the Mariners sporting a 1.89 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings and he'll certainly be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups. However, it's a loaded MLB DFS player pool for starting pitching and the wide variety of options should help with lineup variance with big money on the line in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Aaron Nola, Patrick Corbin, Jacob deGrom, Jose Berrios, Mike Clevinger, Sonny Gray and Clayton Kershaw are all available for selection on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Cubs and Tigers are likely to be popular MLB DFS stacks with Jon Lester and Michael Fulmer both coming off incredibly lackluster starts last week. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, stacks and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Tuesday, McClure had Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber at the top of his rankings. The result: Bieber gave up two earned runs over six innings while striking out 10 in a win over the Twins. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong at $4,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. The 27-year-old missed close to a month after testing positive for the coronavirus but he returned to the St. Louis lineup on Sunday and is coming off a 3-for-4 performance on Tuesday. DeJong has four RBIs now in his last two games and has a solid .286/.344/.464 slash line through eight games this season.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy involves rostering Cubs outfielder Ian Happ at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old earned his way to the top of the Cubs lineup this year with a 17.9 percent walk rate to buoy a .267/.405/.556 slash line with six home runs and 15 RBI.

Happ and the Cubs take on Michael Fulmer and the Tigers on Wednesday night and Fulmer has had a rough start to the 2020 season. He comes into Wednesday's contest with a 9.53 ERA and he allowed five runs in three innings against the Indians in his last start on Friday.

