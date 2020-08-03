Watch Now: Cespedes, Cain Opt Out-Who Should We Eye? ( 0:57 )

The 2020 MLB schedule continues on Monday and MLB daily Fantasy players will have a wide variety of proven playmakers to choose from as they fill out their MLB DFS lineups. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will certainly be among the top MLB DFS picks on Monday after his stellar showing against the Red Sox on Sunday. Judge went 2-for-4 with two homers, five RBI and a walk in Sunday's 9-7 win over Boston. Judge has now hit six home runs in his last five games, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups against the Phillies on Monday?

Meanwhile, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to make his third appearance of the season when the Yankees host the Phillies on Monday evening. Cole will certainly be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool after striking out seven batters in his last outing, but will his high price tag be a hindrance in MLB DFS tournaments? Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Sunday, McClure was high on Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy. The result: Murphy recorded his first home run of the season and finished with four hits, two RBI and two runs scored. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Twins catcher Mitch Garver at $4,400 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel. Garver has struggled at the plate early in the season, reaching base only five times in 22 plate appearances. However, Minnesota's catcher is coming off a strong showing against the Indians on Sunday. In fact, Garver went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his first of the season.

Now, Garver will look to keep that momentum going on Monday against the Pirates, who've lost four straight games. Garver's price tag will allow you to load your MLB DFS rosters with big-time playmakers, so confidently lock him in your MLB DFS lineups on Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies infielder Nolan Arenado at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Arenado has recorded at least one hit in six of his last seven games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Monday against the Giants, who have a team ERA of 5.26, which ranks 25th in the league. Lock Arenado in as one of the top overall MLB DFS plays.

