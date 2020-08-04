Watch Now: Cespedes, Cain Opt Out-Who Should We Eye? ( 0:57 )

After taking several days off for the birth of his first son, Angels superstar Mike Trout is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday as they take on the Seattle Mariners. Despite the layoff, Trout is the most expensive position player for MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. MLB DFS players will have to weigh Trout's price tag against any possibility of rust as he goes head-to-head with Mariners starter Justin Dunn.

Dunn looked sharp the first time through the Angels order last Wednesday, but he eventually gave up a three-run homer to Shohei Ohtani that blew the game open. Ohtani will be another popular option in MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday, but affording guys like Ohtani and Trout with a strong matchup will require identifying value a little deeper in the MLB DFS player pool. Before finalizing any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to see the top picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure was high on Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado. The result: Arenado recorded his first home run of the season and drove in two runs. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Tuesday, Aug. 4, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 4

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old made his debut with the Padres back in 2015 and then platooned in their outfield and looked like a capable hitter with a .788 OPS in 2016. However, a bulging disc in his back and Tommy John surgery held him out of action for two years.

Dickerson returned in 2019 and posted an .880 OPS in San Francisco after being traded to the Giants in June. Now getting regular action, Dickerson has a .308/.379/.654 slash line through eight games in 2020 with two home runs and three RBIs. On Tuesday, he'll have the benefit of playing in hitter-friendly Coors Field, where he went 2-for-5 with a home run on Monday.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rockies outfielder David Dahl ($5,100 on DraftKings, $3,800 on FanDuel). The 2019 MLB All-Star got off to a nice start in 2020 with a 3-for-4 outing on Opening Day. However, he followed that up with a 2-for-18 lull over the next four games.

Luckily, he seems to have found his stroke recently and is currently on a four-game hitting streak entering Tuesday's action. Dahl and the Rockies take on the Giants on Tuesday and it looks like Kevin Gausman will get the ball despite the fact that San Francisco hasn't officially named a starter. Gausman has given up five earned runs in 8.1 innings so far this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 4

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.