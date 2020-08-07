Watch Now: Should Yankees Be Worried By Paxton And Happ? ( 2:02 )

All 30 MLB teams are in action on Friday, providing plenty of ways to build MLB DFS lineups. The red-hot Chicago Cubs are 10-3, and send out Jon Lester to take on Daniel Ponce de Leon and arch-rival St. Louis Cardinals. Friday's stocked starting pitching pool for MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings means there is plenty of value to be found on the mound as well.

And because every team is in action, hot sluggers like Aaron Judge, Nick Castellanos and Trevor Story are eager to add to their home run totals. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to see the top MLB picks, MLB DFS advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Thursday, McClure was high on Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco. The result: Carrasco allowed just one hit and struck out eight over six innings against the Reds. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Friday, Aug. 7, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Aug. 7

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel. The perennial MVP candidate is off to a strong start in the truncated 2020 MLB season, hitting .303 with four home runs and nine RBIs. And those totals include missing a few games for paternity leave.

Trout homered in his first game as a father on Tuesday against the Mariners, and then added two more home runs Wednesday against Seattle. The Angels' road trip continues at Texas on Friday, a team Trout owned last year to the tune of 11 home runs, 19 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Trout will face Rangers starter Jordan Lyles, who is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and just three strikeouts in two appearances.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,500 on DraftKings, $4,000 on FanDuel). Acuna has struggled at times this season, hitting just .226 with one home run and four RBIs in 14 games. But he has recorded five doubles so far, and has scored nine runs for Atlanta in 2020.

Acuna was a machine against the Phillies, Atlanta's Friday opponent, in 2019. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2018 hit .338 with five home runs and 13 RBIs against Philadelphia. Acuna also excelled on the road last season, smacking 23 of his 41 home runs and driving in 47 RBIs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Aug. 7

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.