The 2020 MLB schedule has already undergone plenty of changes, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the Marlins and Cardinals to quarantine. The Marlins have since returned, while the Cardinals had their Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the Cubs postponed. An otherwise full slate of games promises plenty of exciting action in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. In particular, Sunday's MLB DFS player pool is loaded with quality pitching options, which provides ample opportunity for differentiation in your MLB DFS lineups.

Shane Bieber, Walker Buehler, Lucas Giolito, Charlie Morton, Jacob deGrom and Sonny Gray are all scheduled to take the mound on Sunday, but which starting pitcher has the highest upside? And where else should you search for value at the skill positions? Before making your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice and MLB DFS stacks from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure was high on Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The result: Trout went 2-for-5 with a 440-foot home run and two RBIs on his 29th birthday. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on their way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Nationals outfielder Juan Soto. It didn't take Soto long to find his swing after returning from COVID this week, as he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mets in his first game back on Wednesday. Soto followed that up with his first home run of the season on Saturday against the Orioles.

That was an extremely promising sign after the young slugger missed the first weeks of the season due to the virus. McClure is high on his chances of providing power numbers once again against an underwhelming Baltimore staff on Sunday, making him a strong choice for your MLB DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo. He returned over 9x value on DraftKings in the series opener against the Blue Jays after belting a pair of home runs in that matchup. Verdugo, a lefty, is hitting .289 on the season with three home runs, four RBIs and an OPS of .883.

McClure is eyeing his matchup against righty starter Matt Shoemaker on Sunday. Shoemaker has an ERA close to 6.00 on the season, and Verdugo has historically had better power numbers against right-handed pitching, so lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks for this slate.

