The 2020 MLB season continues on Saturday with all 30 teams set to be in action. Daily Fantasy sites are continuing to offer huge payouts in tournaments such as the $400K Saturday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the $500K Walk-Off Home Run on DraftKings. Cashing in tournaments like those or others means finding the best values in the MLB DFS player pool for Saturday.

Which expensive MLB DFS picks like Christian Yelich, Mike Trout or Ronald Acuna Jr. are worth paying up for? And which overlooked targets can provide the salary cap relief needed to build winning MLB DFS lineups? Before setting your MLB DFS strategy for Saturday, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy baseball picks, advice and stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Friday, McClure was all over J.D. Martinez as one of his top picks. The result: Martinez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, returning almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,900 on DraftKings. Benintendi had a productive opener, driving in a run, scoring a run and drawing a pair of walks as the Red Sox cruised to a 13-2 victory against the Orioles.

McClure loves Benintendi's low price as the Red Sox take on the Orioles again on Saturday. He's had success against Baltimore starter Alex Cobb, driving in four runs in 21 at-bats. And since Boston is certainly capable of posting double-digit runs again in this lopsided matchup, getting Benintendi in your MLB DFS lineups is a great way to get exposure to all that offense without breaking the bank.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy also includes rostering Astros outfielder Michael Brantley ($2,900 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings), who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the opener on Friday. Brantley faces the Mariners and righty Taijuan Walker on Saturday.

Brantley feasted against right-handed pitching last season with a .323 average and an OPS of .928. He's coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and Friday's opener showed he's not likely to slow down this season. Confidently lock him in as one of your top MLB DFS picks for Saturday.

