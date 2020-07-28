Watch Now: How The COVID-19 Crisis Is Impacting Major League Baseball ( 2:20 )

Tuesday's MLB schedule features several matchups that MLB DFS players will have a close eye on. Cubs vs. Reds produced 15 total runs on Monday, and there are plenty of potential MLB DFS picks in that matchup at hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Red Sox vs. Mets also has plenty of potential building blocks for your MLB DFS lineups, with big bats like Pete Alonso, J.D. Martinez and Jackie Bradley Jr. in action against unproven starting pitching.

Which hitters from those matchups should be part of your MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday? And which other games should you target with your daily Fantasy baseball picks? Before entering any MLB DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the MLB DFS advice, player pool and top stacks from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

On Monday, McClure identified Mitch Moreland as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Moreland went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. That performance returned over 25 points and almost 9x value on FanDuel. Anybody who built their lineup around him was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 60-game 2020 MLB schedule continuing on Tuesday, July 28, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. After a slow opening weekend, Bogaerts got his bat going on Monday with a home run and two RBIs against the Mets.

New York hasn't announced a starter for Tuesday's game, but the Mets will likely throw a bullpen game or turn to an unproven option. Both of those scenarios bode well for Bogaerts. He's just the fifth most expensive option at his position on FanDuel and seventh on DraftKings, making him one of the must-roster MLB DFS picks for Tuesday.

McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,600 on DraftKings. The 34-year old veteran was 2-for-5 with an RBI on Monday and is hitting .333 on the season thus far.

He'll look to build on those numbers against lefty Derek Holland and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Holland had a sky-high 6.08 ERA last year as he split time with the Cubs and Giants. Cain generally hits left-handed pitching better, recording a higher average (.264), on-base percentage (.326) and slugging percentage (.421) in 2019 against them compared to against righties. With a reasonable price and a great track record against lefties, Cain is a strong choice for your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday.

